Saugatuck Township's road maintenance millage up for renewal

The May 2 election will put questions before voters in the Fennville Public Schools district along with the townships of Manlius, Saugatuck and Valley.

Saugatuck Township voters will decide a renewal for a 0.9967-mill road maintenance millage.

If renewed for five years, this proposal, which expired last year, will generate $292,712.41 in its first year (2017).

Ballot language:

ROAD MAINTENANCE PROPOSAL - RENEWAL

Shall the previously increased limitation on total amount of taxes which may be assessed and levied against property in Saugatuck Township, Allegan County, Michigan, as provided in the Michigan Constitution of 1963, be renewed by the Township Board to levy not to exceed 0.9967 mill ($0.9967 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for the period of five (5) years from 2017 through 2021 inclusive, to pave, repair, construct, or reconstruct roads, bridges or drainage structures; and shall the township be authorized to levy this tax? If approved by voters the township estimates that it will receive $292,712.41 of additional revenues from this millage renewal in 2017.