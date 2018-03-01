Saugatuck OKs police split from Douglas

Officer Tony Brown stood, head down, at the microphone in front of Saugatuck City Council Monday. The standing-room-only crowd about 15 minutes before was mostly gone and the room, once filled for more than an hour with anger, applause and emotion, was silent.

“I’m the bottom rung in this. I’m a patrolman,” he said, raising his eyes to look at the council that just voted to dissolve his employer, the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department. “But I am your police officer. I’m here for you until you’re done.”

That will be July 1, the day the 20-year-old SDPD is no more and the new Sauga-tuck police department staffed by Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies begins its coverage of the city.

Council voted 6-1 Monday to end its contract with Douglas for police services.

“It was a very tough decision tonight. It was not easy for everyone,” said Councilman Bill Hess.

“I’m comfortable our constituents and community will be satisfied,” said Mayor Ken Trester.

The city began examining police services more than a year ago because residents have been concerned about the cost of the department, staffing, equipment and a lack of community presence, according to some council members.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a budget of $1.28 million. Saugatuck contributes more than $550,000 to the total budget, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Saugatuck during the summer.

The current contract with Douglas expires June 30. To end the agreement, the council must notify Douglas by March 1 — that was the vote taken Monday night.

Saugatuck is planning to contract with the county for four deputies, saving about $220,000 in the first year.

Saugatuck officials say the plan to contract with the sheriff’s office is a “staffing to need” approach compared to the Douglas approach of “staffing to cover 24/7.” Now, residents in both cities have an officer on duty all day, every day.

Under the Saugatuck proposal, the city would be covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but not always by the deputy contracted or paid for by the city, according to the plan. During some hours statistically low on crime, Saugatuck would be covered by a deputy who covers the six-township area of northwest Allegan County and a sergeant.

Details of the contract with the county must now be worked out.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Councilman Mark Bekken, including how to divide equipment in the current department between Saugatuck and Douglas.

Councilman Jeff Spangler was the only opposing vote Monday night, saying residents have questions that have not been answered.

“This is the biggest issue the city has ever faced,” he said.

“There are so many people in the city who are not informed,” said resident Sherry Tedaldi, who opposed the switch and asked for more time for people to be informed. “If it’s a good idea today, it’s a good idea tomorrow,” she said.

Fifteen people spoke against dissolving the current department, saying the area’s safety would suffer because of the change.

“We are just putting a price on our safety,” said resident Andrew Zolper.

One resident threatened a recall of any council member who voted in favor of the plan.

Supporters praised council for its research and fiscal responsibility. Seven people spoke in support of using the sheriff’s office for police protection.

“Change is hard. It’s hard for all of us,” said Catherine Simon, who advised council to take the opportunity before the March 1 deadline passed. “It’s an opportunity. It’s a risk.”