Home / News / 'Rocky the Rooster' roosted in Otsego before fairgrounds
Rocky the Rooster is the Allegan County Fair’s unofficial mascot. This is the super chicken’s 45th year of watching over the ‘hen house.’ (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)In 1971, Rocky is shown being installed at the fairgrounds after being donated by Del Froelich who owned the Chick-Inn in Otsego where the super chicken originated.

'Rocky the Rooster' roosted in Otsego before fairgrounds

September 8, 2016 - 09:14
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

With the Allegan County Fair ready to hatch its 164th fair, its unofficial mascot “Rocky the Rooster” will celebrate his 45th year prominently perched inside the fairgrounds.

As far as fun fair facts go, the 16-foot, 365-pound super chicken originally nested in Otsego at the Chick-Inn. The tiny restaurant served broasted chicken and was located on M-89 at 13th Street, about where The Goodwill Store is today.

