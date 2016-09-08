'Rocky the Rooster' roosted in Otsego before fairgrounds

With the Allegan County Fair ready to hatch its 164th fair, its unofficial mascot “Rocky the Rooster” will celebrate his 45th year prominently perched inside the fairgrounds.

As far as fun fair facts go, the 16-foot, 365-pound super chicken originally nested in Otsego at the Chick-Inn. The tiny restaurant served broasted chicken and was located on M-89 at 13th Street, about where The Goodwill Store is today.