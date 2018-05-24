Road work in Dorr to have major impact

The Allegan County Road Commission is hosting an informational meeting regarding the reconstruction of 18th Street from 142nd Avenue north to the Kent County line on Thursday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at Dorr Township Hall, 4196 18th St., Dorr.

The project will begin in June and run through Aug. 31. Construction between 142nd Avenue and 144th Avenue will include widening the road to add a center turn lane, removing existing sidewalk, installing new concrete sidewalk, paving new asphalt and seeding/restoring slopes and lawns. One lane of northbound traffic will be maintained during construction. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on 144th Avenue, south on 20th Street and east on 142nd Avenue.

The construction between 144th Avenue and the Ken County Line (108th Street) will include milling the existing asphalt surface, paving new asphalt, minor regrading of slopes and seeding/restoration. Both directions of traffic will be opened during construction but flaggers will be used when lane closures are necessary.

Construction updates will be posted on the Allegan County Road Commission Facebook page. If unable to attend the meeting, contact Jason Edwards at rcjason@alleganroads or (269) 673-2184, ext. 230, with questions or comments.