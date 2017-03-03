Road will close Monday (March 6) in Lee for repaving

LEE TWP.—Road work will close 104th Avenue from 48th Street to approximately 1,000 feet west of 50th Street starting Monday, March 6.

Allegan County Road Commission officials announced today the work on the county primary road in Lee Township is estimated to keep the road closed through July.

It is slated to have its surface renovated and then resurfaced. Instead of the top of the road being milled down and replaced, renovation involves grinding up the road surface and leaving it in place before paving over it.

County highway engineer Craig Atwood said the contract work bid was $786,800, of which $600,000 was federal aid to improve the safety of the road. He said the road was designed years ago with a steeper grade away from the centerline than the road commission currently designs now.

“This one is steep,” Atwood said. “And we’re getting the federal aid safety funds because there is some accident history out there.”

The road commission will cover the remaining cost of the contract; the project will also have some engineering costs.

This project is one of four such “Renovate and resurface” projects scheduled for this year. The others include:

• 131st Avenue - 4th Street to 4th Street in Wayland Township

• 54th Street - 102nd Avenue to 103rd Avenue in Lee Township

• Delano Street - M-40 to Goodwin Street in Allegan

Other road work

The road commission will be working with local townships this spring to finalize road maintenance and resurfacing. Atwood said the projects to chip seal, crack seal and fog coat have gradually increased in the last few years.

“It’s preventative maintenance. We want to keep the pavement we have in condition,” he said.

There is also plenty of more extensive work planned. Atwood said the vast majority of these projects did not have firm dates yet and would be accomplished with single lane closures.

Milling and resurfacing:

60th Street - 141st Avenue to 146th Avenue

30th Street – 118th Avenue to 128th Avenue

142nd Avenue - 30th Street to 24th Street (plus chip seal and fog coat east half-mile)

Patterson Road - M-179 to 141st Avenue

Resurface:

58th Street - 122nd Avenue to Fennville city limits

57th Street - CSX railroad to Fennville city limits (plus culvert replacement)

62nd Street - 109th Avenue to 113th Avenue

34th Street - M-40 to Babylon Road

70th Street – Blue Star Highway to 118th Avenue

6th Street - M-89 to 106th Avenue (plus upgrade to all season)

114th Avenue - Allegan City Limits to 26th Street

Culvert Replacement

10th Street - south county line - Starr Road.

101st Avenue - east of 21st Street

Bridge replacement

30th Street – South of 140th Avenue. This is a big project scheduled for the summer and late fall, to avoid the time when fish spawn in the spring.

51st Street – North of Baseline Road. This bridge is already closed after a failure last spring.

Maintenance:

Old Allegan Road - Blue Star Highway to 60th Street, crack seal

58th Street - Old Allegan Road to 136th Avenue, chip seal and fog coat

134th Avenue/25th Street/135th Avenue - Arndt Drive to Hopkins Township line, chip seal and fog coat

142nd Avenue - 16th Street to US-131, chip seal and fog coat

142nd Avenue, 2nd Street, 141st Avenue - Kalamazoo Drive to Patterson Road, chip seal and fog coat

142nd Avenue - 24th Street to 23rd Street, chip seal and fog coat

124th Avenue - 10th Street to 7th Street, chip seal and fog coat

124th Avenue - 12th Street to 0.5 mile west, crack seal

18th Street - 135th Avenue to 142nd Avenue, chip seal and fog coat

135th Avenue - Monterey Township line to 22nd Street, chip seal and fog coat

102nd Avenue - 28th Street to 24th Street, chip seal and fog coat

102nd Avenue - 16th Street to US-131, crack seal, chip seal and fog coat

16th Street - M-222 to end of pavement, crack seal, chip seal and fog coat

124th Avenue - 12th Street to 0.5 mile west, crack seal

124th Avenue - 10th Street to 7th Street, chip seal and fog coat

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.