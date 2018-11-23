Riverfront park ribbon cutting set

UPDATE: Due to the weather not cooperating, the City of Allegan has indefinitely postponed the ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of the riverfront.

With the final stage of Allegan’s Riverfront project nearing completion, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.

Pouring of concrete at the new splash pad was completed the day before the first snow cover; however, the glass shield for the nearly 18-foot-long fireplace wasn’t finished in time for a Nov. 20 ceremony as previously planned.

Besides a splash pad and the gas fireplace, visitors will find 11 newly paved parking spaces—three reserved for handicapped; a new turnaround drive; new concrete to remove trip hazards; seating walls, shades structures; and landscaping accenting new and previous improvements.

The city also has plans to build a restroom facility along the riverfront with privacy for splash pad users to change clothing; however, with inclusion of a permanent concession area added to the facility, the plan hit a snag at the Tuesday, Nov. 13, council meeting.

Council members voted 4-3 to table a request for services in an amount not to exceed $25,750 by Abonmarche, the firm that helped design the riverfront, to design the concession and restroom facility as well.

Council members Charles Tripp, Nancy Ingalsbee, Patrick Morgan and Mike Manning voted to table the facility design until cost comparisons could be reviewed of the facility with and without the concession stand included.

City manager Joel Dye explained that while Positively Allegan began serving beverages from a temporary concession stand at the Friday night concert series “Rollin’ on the River,” Bridgefest and the New Year’s Eve party, it became apparent a permanent concession stand was needed, as well as storage for events equipment and a “green room” for band performers.

Not wanting to clutter up the riverfront with a new 20-by-20 structure in the middle of it, existing options were examined and 217 Hubbard St. became available and was close to the stage.

The location is owned by JML Real Estate, aka Jim and Michelle Liggett who own Allegan Event, Ropes Course Inc. and now other properties along the riverfront. Dye said JML removed an enclosed porch at the riverfront walk-out level and it is that basement level where the city would like to build the restroom, storage and concession area.

With the city building out onto city property for the restrooms and utilizing JML’s existing basement footprint for storage and a room for entertainers to prep, JML’s plans for the Hubbard Street-level business are for a possible deli restaurant with outdoor seating on a deck above the city restroom and concession facility.

With a new riverfront restroom and storage facility included in the city’s $2 million building bond for a new city hall and improvements to the Regent Theatre and Griswold Auditorium, the building authority plans to lease the space for $1 annually for five years from JML with a buyout option to each party should one leave the premises. A third party appraiser would determine the price.

“We view this as the critical next step to bringing people downtown,” said Dye.

Abonmarche gave a high-end estimate of $215,000 for the project; however, a local contractor said it could be done for $150,000. After taking out one restroom from the original floor plan, each of which cost between $12,000 and $15,000, the cost would cost less than $150,000, said Dye. The bathroom was removed from plans due to an intersecting gas line. The design firm typically receives 10 to 15 percent of the project cost.

Tripp said originally the plan was for 10 restrooms, but now it involves three restrooms and a concession stand.

“I don’t like how it keeps changing—we were told one thing and now it’s different,” he said. “Now it includes a concession stand for the city to sell beer at a cost of about $100,000 to the taxpayers. I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the public.”

Tripp said he also talked to a business owner concerned about the city owning a concession stand selling beer in competition with those who sell it and pay taxes.

Dye said while the heated and air conditioned restrooms would be open year round from dawn to dusk, the concession stand would only be open for Positively Allegan events and the temporary liquor permit will only allow up to 12 days use in a calendar year. He also mentioned the inaugural New Year’s Eve bash packed the local bars.

Morgan asked if the concession stand could highlight beer from local breweries—Tantrick’s and Schaendorf’s (coming soon). The city manager said Positively Allegan has already sold Tantrick’s beer at the Friday concert series and it was a sell-out.

Morgan also said he didn’t think the concession stand would cost $100,000.

“Putting up walls of the building is the biggest cost,” he said. If we put up an additional 8-by-8-foot corner, it’s not going to cost $100,000.”

He asked for a comparison of what it would cost if the city built the restroom with and without the concession.

Ingalsbee said originally a 50-year lease was on the table and asked why it was now only a five-year lease.

One reason was because the city charter only allows the council to enter into contracts which will be fully executed within a period of 10 years.

“So we could enter into a 10-year contract and renew it five times,” said Mayor Rachel McKenzie.

Ingalsbee was also concerned with liability issues involving selling beer and was told the city already has the maximum coverage on all events.

Had the council approved the design firm, Abonmarche estimated the completion date for facility was May 20, 2019. Those plans are on hold for further review.

