Right to Life concert features Lenhart, Williams Family bands

SALEM TWP.—Right to Life of North Allegan County has organized a benefit concert Tuesday, Jan. 17, in remembrance of the 44th anniversary of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Salem Township Hall, 3003 142nd Ave., Burnips.

Two local bands will perform: The Luke Lenhart Band and The Williams Family Bluegrass Band.

An offering will be received. Refreshments and cookies will be served.