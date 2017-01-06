Home / News / Right to Life concert features Lenhart, Williams Family bands
The Williams Family is shown at last year’s concert; they are (from left) Rick Williams, Claire Debo, Dave Williams, Carl Williams and Mary Marker. (Photo provided)

Right to Life concert features Lenhart, Williams Family bands

January 6, 2017 - 11:26

SALEM TWP.—Right to Life of North Allegan County has organized a benefit concert Tuesday, Jan. 17, in remembrance of the 44th anniversary of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Salem Township Hall, 3003 142nd Ave., Burnips.

Two local bands will perform: The Luke Lenhart Band and The Williams Family Bluegrass Band.

An offering will be received. Refreshments and cookies will be served.

 

