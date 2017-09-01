Rhinestone Roper new to community area at 2017 fair

The 165th Allegan County Fair is shaping up to wow fairgoers with nine days of action-packed entertainment Sept. 8-16.

New this year, a death-defying, interactive Wild West traveling show will transport fairgoers to a bygone era with daily shows in the Community Area. The “Rhinestone Roper Show” has intricate trick roping, precision knife throwing and bullwhip cracking, fancy gun spinning and fast-draw shooting. Trick horses, “Lucky Joe” and “Gypsy Rio” will also perform amazing stunts.

Champion showman Dan Mink is the Rhinestone Roper who made it to the quarterfinals on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” His world-class skills, signature cowboy humor and knowledge of the old west lore are woven into a 45-minute show full of music, laughs, and audience participation.

New among the 28 Midway rides is The Samba Balloon, a ride for the whole family. Skerbeck Entertainment says the ride has eight hot air balloons brightly outfitted with colorful spinning tubs and flashing lights.

Completely rebuilt over the winter, The Giant Ferris Wheel and Apple Go Round rides will return to the midway. The Ferris wheel was retrofitted with nearly $100,000 new LED lights (compare that to Allegan’s historic Second Street bridge which was fitted with $61,200 in LED lights).

The Supernova360, Teacup and Elephant Rides are also among the rides returning this year.

New livestock pens will house goats and sheep this year. 76 new sheep pens were purchased by the Allegan County Fair along with a donation from Perrigo Charitable Foundation. 68 larger goat pens were purchased by Allegan County, Allegan County 4-H livestock leaders, Schaendorf Custom Farming, Schaendorf Cattle Company and Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Gun Lake Tribe. Altogether, the pens cost $54,000. Altogether, $146,000 was spent on fairground improvements this year, including a new portable stage in the Community Area.

New last year and returning this year is the Ropin‘ and Racin‘ event with children ages 5-10 signing up at noon on Sunday and the race starting at 1 p.m. in the Weldon Rumery Arena. Participants dress in cowboy attire and ride stick horses through a barrel racing set up, take a bucket of feed and put it in a trough, then rope a make-believe cow. This is a timed racing event.

Also returning is the honey bee educational exhibit in the Red Industrial Building. View a beehive under glass, learn of their plight and what they do for the environment.

Three concert

performances:

On opening day, America’s funniest rednecks Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will kick-off the concert line-up on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

The following week, Academy of Country Music male vocalist of the year Thomas Rhett along with Morgan Wallen will be lighting up the stage on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

Country Music Hall of Famers “Alabama” will set the stage for country and southern rock along with John Michael Montgomery on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.allegancountyfair.com, www.etix.com or by calling 1-888-673-6501.

Other grandstand

entertainment:

See some high-flying bull riding during the FREE performance by Flying Star Rodeo out of Reed City on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

See some high-flying dirt and motorcross bikes during the SJO Super Cross Racing on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m.

The huge Fair Parade is Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. starting in downtown Allegan at 6:30 p.m. and making it’s way into the grandstand around 7 p.m. where seating is FREE to see what entrants were best in their award category.

Unique Motor Sports will be racing around the track in a modified and stock off-road demo derby and quad and ATV obstacle course race on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. They’ll return on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. for the State Championship Demo Derby.

The National Tractor Pulling Association is hosting the tractor pulls on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

Harness racing laps the track at noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 12-13, providing FREE grandstand entertainment.

Shows that are not free cost $8 general admission.

Talent show

Allegan County’s “Show us your Talent” contest is in the free Community Area at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10 and will go into finals at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept.12-13.

Historic village

The John Pahl Historical Village will be open during fair hours. The village includes an old-time doctor’s office, gas station, log cabin, school, blacksmith shop, town hall, depot, fire barn and more—many of which were saved from demolition across the county, all refurbished to their former glory and manned by docents of the Allegan County Historical Society.

Special days

Children’s Day is Saturday, Sept. 9. Children are admitted free until 3 p.m.

Family Day and Taste of Allegan County Fair are Sunday, Sept, 10. Carload admission and parking is $15 until 3 p.m. Free food samples are from 1-3 p.m.

Discount Day is Monday, Sept.: 11. $2 rides and $2 admission for children first through 12th grade and $2 parking, $7 admission for adults.

Senior Citizen’s Day is Tuesday, Sept. 12. Seniors 60 and over pay $4 admission until noon. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. Senior programming is on the hilltop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ladies Day is Wednesday, Sept. 13. Ladies pay $4 admission until noon. Programming is also on the hilltop starting at 9 a.m. with best selling author Lynn Austin.

Veteran’s Day is Thursday, Sept. 14. Veteran’s admission and parking are free with confirmation until 8 p.m.

4-H youth shows continue throughout fair week, culminating with the Youth Livestock Auction at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. The Youth Western Horse Show will be at 9 a.m. and the Youth All Around Showmanship contest at 4 p.m., both on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Ride wristbands

Buy a mega ride wristband by Labor Day to ride all nine days, cost is $65. After Labor Day, cost is $75.

Daily ride wristbands are $22 on weekdays and $25 on weekends or $20 for weekdays and weekends if purchased by noon Sept. 8.

Rides open at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; noon on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10; 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 11-15; and noon on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Regular admission

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children in first through12th grades, and $5 for parking.

For more information, visit www.allegancountyfair.com.