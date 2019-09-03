Rex J. Burkhead, 64, of Allegan passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in Allegan. He was born Nov. 9, 1954, in Plainwell the son of Charles and Betty (Fuller) Burkhead.

Rex had worked at Perrigo for 21 years until his retirement in 2000. He had also delivered the Flashes in Allegan for many years. In his free time he liked working with ham radios and spending time with “the gang,” his family.

Rex enjoyed volunteering at DHS for more than 10 years. He was a member of the National Federation of the Blind and had attended the School for the Blind.

On Feb. 12, 1983, he married Lorna Livingston who survives. Also surviving are his daughter Norene (Paul Preston) Burkhead and son Daniel Burkhead; special side kick, Jayce; sister Judy Burkhead; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Carl; sister Marie; and a niece and a nephew.

Friends may visit with Rex’s family starting at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Merson Church in Gobles, until the time of the service at 12 p.m., with Pastor Alan Carson.

Private family burial will take place at Oakhill Cemetery in Orangeville.

Contributions in memory of Rex may be made to Merson Church or the National Federation of the Blind.

