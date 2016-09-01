Resignations, election will shake up school board

Dale Wittkop is back on the Allegan school board, having been appointed in the wake of Michael Fairbanks’ resignation in July.

Wittkop is a veteran of the board, having served from 2006 to 2014.

“I enjoy helping the school district out when they need it,” he said. “With my past experience, I can serve right away until they get the next group of people in there at the election.”

Board members appointed him at their Aug. 8 meeting. He was the lone applicant.

Fairbanks, who resigned effective Aug. 1, explained in his resignation letter the move was necessary because new employment will keep him away from the area. Indeed, he was unable to attend the June and July board meetings.

“Consequently there is no way that I can serve the community of Allegan in any practical manner,” he wrote.

He said had mixed emotions about his resignation.

He told superintendent Kevin Harness, “I appreciate your leadership of the district and I have no doubt that you and the administrative team of APS will continue to provide quality education to all of the students who attend our schools.

“I also appreciate the dedication of all APS staff members—as we have discussed, there are a tremendous number of positive things happening with APS and I have no doubt that you will continue to drive them to make Allegan Public Schools even better than they are now!

“Let me also acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our board of education. You have a great team of committed members who strive to bring the best to each and every student at APS, and it was my distinct pleasure to serve alongside each of them during my tenure.”

He’s not the only board member leaving the board.

Mark Davidhizar announced in May he would resign Dec. 31. The director of Camp Beechpoint, he was first elected to the board in 2004.

His letter of resignation, addressing Harness and other school board members, said, “With regrets, I am resigning from the board of education... It has been a privilege and an honor to serve with you these past years. May you continue to have great wisdom and success in helping to educate our community.”

Elections

As Fairbanks had served as board president, the board elected new officers Aug. 8 to serve through the next organizational board meeting in January.

Vicki Knuckles, who had been vice president, moved to the president spot. Mary Kasprzyk moved from treasurer to vice president. Troy Carns is the new treasurer, his first executive position on the board.

The November election will further change up the board. Carns’ and Fairbanks’ terms are up for grabs as is the remainder of Davidhizar’s term. The filing deadline passed July 26.

Incumbent Carns and Jennifer Nicholson filed for the two full, six-year terms that expire Jan. 1, 2023.

Newcomer Katherine D. Lake filed for Davidhizar’s partial term, which expires Jan. 1, 2019.

Write-in candidates for that election must file a Declaration of Intent form with the county by Oct. 28.

To vote in the Nov. 8 general election, individuals must be registered to vote by Oct. 11.

