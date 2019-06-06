Rep. Whiteford will meet constituents in Allegan, Laketown
State Rep. Mary Whiteford has scheduled two times to meet with Allegan County residents Monday, June 17.
“By personally listening to your questions and concerns, I can ensure I am delivering results for local residents,” Whiteford said. “I hope you’ll join me to share what’s on your mind.”
Rep. Whiteford will be available
• 10-11 a.m. at Laketown Township Hall, 4338 Beeline Road; and
• noon-1 p.m. at Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard St.
No appointments are necessary. Those unable to attend at the scheduled times may call her office at (517) 373-0836 or email MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.
