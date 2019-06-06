Home / News / Rep. Whiteford will meet constituents in Allegan, Laketown

Rep. Whiteford will meet constituents in Allegan, Laketown

June 6, 2019 - 12:02

State Rep. Mary Whiteford has scheduled two times to meet with Allegan County residents Monday, June 17.

“By personally listening to your questions and concerns, I can ensure I am delivering results for local residents,” Whiteford said. “I hope you’ll join me to share what’s on your mind.”

Rep. Whiteford will be available

• 10-11 a.m. at Laketown Township Hall, 4338 Beeline Road; and

• noon-1 p.m. at Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard St.

No appointments are necessary. Those unable to attend at the scheduled times may call her office at (517) 373-0836 or email MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.

