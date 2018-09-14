Rep. Whiteford sets September office hours

State Rep. Mary Whiteford, of Casco Township, will host local office hours this month on Monday, Sept. 17.

“I take my responsibility representing my friends and neighbors very seriously,” Whiteford said. “Office hours are a wonderful opportunity for me to listen to thoughts and concerns from our community.”

Office hours will take place at the following times and locations:

• 10 to 11 a.m. at The Trestle Stop, located at 3366 M-40, Hamilton

• Noon to 1 p.m. at Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard St., Allegan

• 2 to 3 p.m. at The Linking Center, 925 56th St., Pullman

No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to make the scheduled times may still contact Rep. Whiteford by calling (517) 373-0836 or emailing MaryWhiteford@House.MI.gov.