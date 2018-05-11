Rep. Whiteford sets mobile office hours in Allegan on May 18
ALLEGAN—State Rep. Mary Whiteford of Casco Township will host local office hours on Friday, May 18 at Allegan County Transportation, 750 Airway Drive in Allegan, from the hours of 9 to 10:30 a.m.
“Engaging with residents in a casual setting is a great way to foster dialog and share ideas,” Whiteford said. “I look forward to having discussions with people in the community about making our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family."
Those unable to attend at the scheduled time may call Whiteford’s office at (517) 373-0836 or email MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.
