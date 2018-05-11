Home / News / Rep. Whiteford sets mobile office hours in Allegan on May 18

May 11, 2018 - 09:39

ALLEGAN—State Rep. Mary Whiteford of Casco Township will host local office hours on Friday, May 18 at Allegan County Transportation, 750 Airway Drive in Allegan, from the hours of 9 to 10:30 a.m.

“Engaging with residents in a casual setting is a great way to foster dialog and share ideas,” Whiteford said. “I look forward to having discussions with people in the community about making our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

Those unable to attend at the scheduled time may call Whiteford’s office at (517) 373-0836 or email MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.

