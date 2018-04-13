Rep. Whiteford meets constituents at three locations

State Rep. Mary Whiteford of Casco Township will host local office hours on Monday, April 23.

“Getting feedback from my constituents is a crucial aspect of my commitment to Allegan County residents,” Whiteford said. “I look forward to hearing what is important to Allegan County residents and making sure that follows me to Lansing.”

Whiteford will be available at the following times and locations on Monday, April 23:

• 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saugatuck City Hall, 102 Butler St.

• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard St.

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Gun Plain Township office, 381 8th St., Plainwell

No appointments are necessary.

Those unable to attend at the scheduled times may call Whiteford’s office at (517) 373-0836 or email MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.