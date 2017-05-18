Home / News / Rep. Johnson plans local meeting with constituents May 26

Rep. Johnson plans local meeting with constituents May 26

May 18, 2017 - 15:28

DORR TWP.—State Representative Steve Johnson invites residents of the 72nd House District to join him during local office hours.

One of his two stops Friday, May 26, includes Big Boy, 1180 W. Superior St., Wayland, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

“It’s important that I meet with residents in person to hear their input and find ways to better serve them in state government,” said Rep. Johnson.

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to attend. Those unable to attend are encouraged to call Johnson’s office at (517) 373-0840, email StevenJohnson@house.mi.gov or visit his website at www.RepJohnson.com.

