Remembering Pearl Harbor 75 years later

Seventy-five years ago on a Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese navy attacked with a surprise bombing on Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. It killed 2,403 American non-combatants and injured 1,178 more. President Roosevelt signed a declaration of war the same day.

While many Allegan County youths stationed in the Far East wrote home to tell of their safety, Earl Wynne Lohman, Seaman first class of the U.S. Navy, was reported missing in a letter that took 10 days to reach his mother Mrs. Gertrude Janet Smidt, of Hamilton.

Mrs. Smidt’s letter asked her to prevent possible aid to the enemies by not divulging the name of the ship or station her son was missing from. It was confirmed to be the fateful USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, which suffered a massive explosion that tore it apart and killed 1,177 crewmen.

Donald Young, also stationed in Hawaii, sent a letter stating he and all the Allegan men stationed with him were OK, including Dexter Tiefenthal, Richard Richardson and Argyle Read.

In 1991, for the 50th anniversary of the bombing, Argyle Read of Allegan Township was interviewed by editor Jeff McElwee of The Allegan County News. Read received a medal commemorating his duty and recalled the bombing that was imprinted in his mind as if it were yesterday.