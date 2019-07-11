Register for 2019 Biking for Bravery

The second Biking for Bravery event will be Saturday, Aug. 3, and it will again raise money for Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center in Allegan.

“For six years, a dedicated group of local riders have biked 350 miles from the Allegan Old Iron Bridge to the Mackinac Bridge to raise money for victims of child abuse,” said the center’s executive director Lori Antkoviak. “Recently the group has decided to focus on making this fundraiser a local, family event.”

Biking for Bravery will center on the Allegan Sports and Wellness Center, address, and feature a 1-mile family fun ride, and 80-, 50-, and 20-mile routes. This is Safe Harbor’s second year hosting the fundraiser.

Antkoviak said, “All proceeds will go directly to providing a safe place for children to share their stories and find the hope, help, and healing they deserve.”

Registration for the ride is now open at www.bikereg.com/bikingforbravery.

Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center is a nationally accredited, nonprofit organization serving child victims of abuse and neglect in both Allegan and Barry counties. Its services include teaching and training, coordinating funds and services, providing protection, offering medical care and counseling, and assistance in investigating and prosecuting those responsible for the abuse. More information is at www.safeharborcac.org.