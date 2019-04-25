Recycle “E” and hazardous waste in Wayland

Allegan County Resource Recovery is​ hosting a select electronics and household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Wayland Harding’s Market, 300 Reno Drive.

This is for residents in Salem, Dorr, Hopkins, Leighton and Wayland townships as well as the Village of Hopkins and the City of Wayland and other resource recovery participants. With a recovery card or ID.

Household hazardous wastes include oil-based paints, thinners and cleaning products; yard, garden and garage wastes and other miscellaneous items but no Latex paint.

Electronic devices will also be recycled with a limit of one TV per vehicle. Computers, copiers, DVD players, etc. are accepted. Please no businesses.

For questions about this event, contact recycling coordinator Rosemary Graham at (269) 686-4559 or visit them on the county’s website.