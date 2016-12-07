Recount is under way for Allegan County

The recount of Allegan County’s presidential election results is underway at Allegan High School.

“So far, it’s going really well,” said deputy clerk Jason Watts.

As of 1:30 p.m. (on Wednesday, Dec. 7), 14 of the county’s 58 precincts had been recounted. President-elect Donald Trump had gained a total of 10 votes; Democrat Hillary Clinton had gained one; and Libertarian Gary Johnson had lost one. There was no change in the votes so far for Green Party’s Jill Stein, who filed for the recount.

Allegan County has 48 voting precincts; 10 municipalities set up separate absentee voter counting boards to handle the volume of absentee voting.

The recount is utilizing 22 tables at the high school conference center. Two counters are at each table, mostly made up of local clerks and poll workers. There were 22 Republican observers in attendance to oversee the recount, along with 14 Democrats and 10 Green Party observers.

Watts said each precinct was able to be recounted so far.