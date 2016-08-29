Recount set for Aug. 30 for Allegan County commission District 6

Two recounts will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 9 a.m. at the Zimmerman Room at the Allegan County Human Services Building, 3255 122nd Ave.

That will include the recount of the county commission race between Gale Dugan and Bill Sage as well as the race for Saugatuck Township supervisor.

Sage, who lost the Republican nomination for District 6 county commissioner by a 814-778 vote, filed for the recount, paying the $175 recount each precinct.

Sage has said he filed because two TV news programs showed he was winning earlier on election night. He also said it was unclear if all ballots were included in the results.

Deputy elections clerk Jason Watts said it was incorrect to say any ballots were not collected.

He said media outlets were likely relying on a summary of votes the county provides on its website.

Because Otsego Township was unable to send in results by modem from its group of absent voter, or AV, ballots, the card from the machine that counts those votes had to be brought to the county building to have its results uploaded directly.

Unfortunately, Watts said, the software that determines what shows up in the summary does not give a separate line for the AV results.

“So, media outlets are looking at the summary which is saying everything’s complete, but we didn’t have the AV’s,” he said. “I’ll be working with the programming vendor to fix this.”

Watts said the county took down precinct results as soon as they realized the AV’s were not included; since the summary still showed the incomplete results, he tried to reach out to media. The AV results were uploaded after 11 p.m.

“The election board of canvassers looked at everything and everything added up and totaled correctly,” Watts said. “We should see that demonstrated in the recount.”

The AV votes are counted separately because Otsego Township has a separate AV board, a group of election workers who solely handle the AV ballots, of which there were more than 200.

“There’s quite a bit of security and due process involved in their counting,” Watts said. “I hope no one thinks votes weren’t counted. Every vote was counted.”

Sage also said one of the reasons he decided to ask for the recount was because other election results did not appear to change after the AV ballots were added.

Watts said other totals did, in fact change. He suspects media simply didn’t check to see if the totals had changed—again, because the summary made it sound as if results were complete.

Watts said, “The state only gives two reasons for people to request a recount, fraud or error. They don’t have to elaborate.

“That doesn’t mean it did occur. We should be able to see that on the 30th. Our canvassers did a fantastic job.”

Watts said the board of canvassers intends to handle the recount of the Saugatuck Township supervisor race first. There, contender Randy Brink is challenging the results of his loss of the GOP nomination to Jon Phillips, a 164-120 vote.

Watts estimated the board would begin the recount for the seven precincts in the Sage-Dugan race by approximately 10:30 a.m. in hopes of wrapping up the whole process by 2 p.m.

The commission district covers the City of Otsego, the Village of Hopkins and the townships of Hopkins, Otsego, Trowbridge and Watson.

“It will be our largest recount since 2008,” he said, referring to the countywide recount for the circuit court judge seat that was ultimately won by Judge Kevin Cronin. His race against then-incumbent circuit Judge William Baillargeon revealed clerical errors that prevented more than half of the precincts to be recounted.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.