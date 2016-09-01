Recount confirms Dugan, Phillips victories

(Corrected) A recount has upheld Gale Dugan’s Republican nomination victory from the Aug. 2 primary for the Allegan County Board of Commissioners.

That was one of two races recounted Tuesday at the county services building, with Jon Phillips’ remaining the winner of the GOP nod for Saugatuck Township supervisor.

Dugan had a net loss of two votes while his opponent, former county commissioner Bill Sage, gained three. The new tally for the District 6 race was 827 to 775. Randy Brink, Phillips’ opponent, gained a total of 1 vote, leaving Phillips to win by a 164-121 vote.

Dugan said, “I believe this was a fair and accurate recount and I’m thankful for all the volunteers who helped out today.”

He is unopposed on the Nov. 8 ballot, though individuals still have Oct. 28 to file a Declaration of Intent form with the county to run as a write-in.

Sage similarly thanked those who had volunteered to count the ballots in the seven precincts (one is solely for Otsego Township absent voter, or AV, ballots).

“I’m still happy I won in three townships,” Sage said, noting it was a good campaign and he was glad he had such a strong showing.

Clerk and register of deeds Joyce Watts said she was very pleased with the recount.

“All of the containers (of ballots) had been sealed correctly,” Watts said, noting as well that the numbers of ballots in each container matched the records from election night. “Every precinct was able to be recounted and the changes found were very minor.”

Sage paid the fee to call for the recount, concerned that two TV news programs showed he was winning earlier on election night. He also found it suspicious that when the vote totals were updated, he believes other votes, such as the countywide race for clerk-register, totals did not change. As of the day of the recount, Sage said the sequence of events had not yet been explained to him.

Deputy elections clerk Jason Watts said media outlets were likely relying on a summary of votes the county provides on its website and that accounted for the discrepancy, as there was a delay in posting the AV ballot tallies.

Joyce Watts said she thought it was surprising to see that many who cast ballots did not vote in the county commission race and skipped down to vote on proposals.

“Overall, though, I’m very pleased with our clerks’ jobs as well as the number of them who volunteered here today,” she said.

To vote in the Nov. 8 general election, individuals must be registered to vote by Oct. 11.

Editor's note: The story above reflects the proper district number for the race for the board of commissioners; it appeared incorrectly in print. The Allegan County News regrets the error.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.