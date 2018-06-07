Home / News / Reconfiguring Allegan roads requires traffic, streetscape study

Reconfiguring Allegan roads requires traffic, streetscape study

June 7, 2018 - 10:54
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

A $47,000 downtown traffic study and streetscape plan was unanimously approved Tuesday, May 29, by the Allegan City Council.

Although council members Charles Tripp and Nancy Ingalsbee were skeptical that another study would end up not being implemented because of the cost of the project, they agreed it needed to be done to work with MDOT when relocating the Hubbard/Cedar/Jenner intersection for M-89 and M-40 reconstruction in 2020.

A preliminary estimate to implement a downtown reconfiguration and streetscape plan was between $2-3 million.

 

