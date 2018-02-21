Rain over but water continues to rise

Flooding is expected to continue across the area with the Kalamazoo River not cresting in Allegan until possibly Sunday. Over three inches of rain has already fallen but for the most part, the rain has ended although runoff will allow creeks and small streams to continue to rise.

Allegan City workers and Allegan County jail trustees were preparing for flooding by starting to put sandbags in place on Wednesday near the city dam in the Mill District, which experienced severe flooding in 2008.

City manager Joel Dye said the dam was just inspected and is in no danger of failing. The riverbank stabilization project behind Perrigo headquarters is also stable.

The Allegan County Emergency Management Command Center is stationed below the dam. Around the river bend at Ace Hardware, bags of product were being moved away from the riverbank to higher ground and Jaycee Park is closed with one third of the park underwater.

According to NOAA river forecasts, the Kalamazoo River action stage is 7 feet (at NOAA’s nearest gauge station in Comstock). At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday the stage level was 7.4 feet with minor flooding forecasted. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. The river is to reach flood stage by Thursday evening and continue to rise to near 9.6 feet by early Saturday morning, cresting at 1 p.m. The river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning. Allegan is about one day behind Comstock’s crest level, according to DPW director Aaron Haskin.

In 2008, the crest level reached 10.43 feet, which is between moderate and major flood stage.

The Kalamazoo River at New Richmond is forecasted to crest from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The action level is at 15 feet. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the level was at 15.1 feet. The river will crest at 17 feet, which is at flood stage level. Moderate flood stage is 19 feet.