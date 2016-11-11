Quilters cover veterans in homemade thank-yous

As Veterans Day approaches, five employees at Sharon’s Quilts and More have been putting in lots of overtime for no pay.

That’s because they’ve been sewing quilts for veterans by requests from relatives or VFW posts throughout Allegan County. The quilt’s material and sewing are done for free, with the reason expressed in the following words handwritten on the back of each handmade quilt.

“Given to you in appreciation for the sacrifices you have made to make our world safer and our country free,” and signed to the recipient by the maker.

Owner Sharon Jager and her employees Florence Hitchcock, Sheila Ritsema, Lori Barber and Cailee Bywater take their work home with them after hours or between helping customers at Sharon’s store at 128 Hubbard St., Allegan.

Hitchcock said the first quilt went to her grandson Dylan Storey.

“He went into the Army as a lifer and came home a wounded warrior,” she said.

The quilts the women made started out going to active duty military personnel but then requests for retired personnel began, and that also hit close to home for Jager.

“My grandpa was World War I, my father was World War II, my brothers were in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and shot at by snipers while working on the Panama Canal,” Jager said. “When my brother returned from Vietnam he went through a tough time with soldiers being blamed for the war instead of the government.

“This is something positive and something they can appreciate, afterall they’ve given up their family, life, community, church and basically their freedom to be in the service.”

Altogether over the past five years, Hitchcock said nearly 300 quilts have been donated. It takes between 18 and 24 non-stop hours to stitch each one. They also donate quilts to Sylvia’s Place domestic assault shelter and Positive Options pregnancy center but most homemade quilts have gone to those in the military.

Pictures are posted in the store of some of the veterans who have received one of their quilts.

A picture of World War II veteran Lewis Kelsey seated in a chair holding up his patriotic quilt sparked Jagar’s most heartwarming memory of all.

“I got a call for a rush on the list because a 90-year-old veteran was on his death bed and they didn’t expect him to live out the month but wanted him to be honored,” Jager said. “We finished his quilt right away, he lived a month longer than anyone thought and he even got out of bed to sit in the chair with his quilt to send a thank-you picture.”

The combat decorated Army veteran from Plainwell had a little time to enjoy Sharon’s Quilt’s motto: “One who sleeps under a quilt is comforted in love.”

During one of Hitchcock’s thank-yous, she was proposed to.

“And another veteran, also in his 90s, said he was available,” she chuckled.

Her favorite story is when a man came charging into the store, saw her name tag, ran right up to her, and gave her a hug.

“His daughter could see I was startled and said, ‘Dad you need to tell her why you’re here!’” Hitchcock laughed.

World War II Navy veteran Jack Shoemaker came from Plainwell to say thank you for being the maker of his quilt.

The quilters also take personal requests on what the veteran might like to see in their blanket. While most are patriotic, themes also include hunting, motorcycles, wolves, cats and all sorts of other combinations of personal preferences.

After asking for six quilts for local veterans, Fennville’s VFW post hosted a benefit to raise money to help the quilters this year.

Jager said it was much needed and already used up. When they run out of donations, the store or individual employees use their own finances to help pay costs. While fabric, batting and backing donations are always appreciated, volunteer sewers are much in need.

“Our goal is to get a sewing group to help,” Jager said.

Until then, individual volunteers can come in to sit and sew.

“We’ll even buy lunch,” Hitchcock said.

For more information on how to donate or to request a quilt for a veteran, call (269) 686-9579.

