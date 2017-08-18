Pullman woman killed in Ganges Township crash

GANGES TWP.—A 18-year-old Pullman woman was killed Thursday, Aug. 17, in a crash at Blue Star Highway and 118th Avenue.

Raven Ay-Shawnti Morrison was killed in the crash, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, and a 39-year-old Saugatuck man was critically injured.

Deputies and Ganges Township fire fighters responded to the crash, which happened about 4 p.m.

Police said it appeared Morrison was driving west on 118th Avenue when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a Saugatuck man on Blue Star Highway, knocking both vehicles off the road. The traffic at 118th Avenue stops at the intersection, but the investigation has not determined exactly what happened.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital by West Michigan Air Care and a passenger, a 38-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

The crash is still being investigated.

Fennville and Holland AMR ambulance also assisted at the scene.