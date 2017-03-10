Pullman man jailed for his part in two OD deaths

A Pullman man was sentenced in January for his part in contributing to the deaths of two men who died of heroin overdose in Henderson, N.C.

According to Henderson County court records, Randy Lee Nead, 34, was sentenced to 16 to 19 months prison Jan. 12 after pleading guilty to two counts of felony involuntary manslaughter.

Police discovered 33-year-old John Matthew Tucker of Bald Knob, Ark., and 34-year-old Leonard Paul Lefford Jr. of Allegan dead in a Henderson, N.C., hotel room. They were found after Tucker did not show up for work Feb. 12. Both were working at a construction project.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations’ said the men’s death was due to heroin toxicity.

Nead was arrested June 14, 2016, in La Porte, Ind., with the assistance of the Indiana State Police.

A press release said, “Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to show that the package containing the heroin had been shipped from Michigan by Mr. Nead.”

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder—distribution of drugs.

Those charges were dropped when Nead pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charges.

Also dismissed was a felony charge of sell/deliver heroin.

Nead will serve his sentence in the North Carolina Department of Corrections prison system.

