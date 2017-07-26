Pullman Linking Center rises up to serve town

The Pullman Linking Center’s goal is to offer youth and adults in the Pullman community an opportunity to get training and life skills which will impact their lives for a lifetime.

Executive director Carlos Lopez plans on offering basic courses like basic welding and auto mechanics to link them to jobs.

Lopez said, “The Linking Center is going help by linking the community to resources they might not otherwise have had.”

Lopez said when a young person walks into the new center they will be in awe because of all the different programs and labs—not just the basketball court.

He hopes they have feelings of love, joy and confidence.

In December, the nonprofit group People Helping People announced the public groundbreaking of the Linking Center.

The center’s architecture is being designed to connect and be part of the rural community.

Lopez said, “If we would have built a building that didn’t look like it was part of the community, it would be out of place.

“Can’t go putting up a skyscraper and expect it to fit in.”

The nonprofit has gathered statistics that in the Pullman area, there are more than 2,500 children under the age of 18. The median age in the community is 23. It has some of the lowest property taxes in all of Michigan and is also one of the poorest communities in Allegan County.

Many of the services and amenities needed for a healthy community are lacking. Lopez said there are estimates that 96 percent of the children at Pullman Elementary School qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Lopez said the center will have offerings for both youth and adults and plans to connect with the school to reach students and explain the opportunities that will be available.

According to a press release, “The Linking Center will provide a safe environment for children and adults to grow, witness God’s love, have a sense of belonging and learn to make positive choices,”

The one-story building 13,652-square-foot building will have 10 volunteers and one staff member.

The hours of operation are planned to be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. depending on the program.

The center will offer a variety of programs to help the whole family. These include tutoring and job training.

A variety of organizations and nonprofits are partnering with People Helping People to provide job readiness and training including: Pullman Ministries’ Kids’ Ministry and Telamon Corporation, Michigan Works, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Allegan Country Technical and Education Center in Allegan.

The project is in Phase 2 which began in June; it consists of putting in a well, heating, electric and pouring concrete.

Phase 1 which was finished in May, consisted of clearing the land and erecting the frame of the building.

Phase 3 will cap off the project, including installing dry wall, painting, putting in carpet, and the rest of the interior construction.

Construction is slated to wrap up in October.

Lopez said he was excited about the project completing this year.

“I am most excited to make an impact on the whole family by improving their way of life,” he said.

Those wanting to volunteer should contact Lopez at (616) 834-2604 or at los5471@yahoo.com.

People Helping People of Pullman is a 501(c)3 non-profit and contributions are tax deductible.

The public may also donate the Linking Center’s Gofundme.com/Pullman.

Find more information at People Helping People on its Facebook page or by emailing info@phpullman.org

Contact Rachel Pokornowski at (269) 673-5534.