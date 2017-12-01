Public invited to Wayland manager interviews

Three finalists have been chosen to be interviewed on Saturday, Dec. 2, for the vacant Wayland City Manager position.

City council members have set times for the interviews and will break for the annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

8 a.m. Joshua Eggleston

Eggleston is currently the city administrator, clerk and treasurer of the City of Durand, Wisc., pop. 1,981. He has served in that position since 2013.

His previous experience includes rural development specialist for the Ohio Rural Community Assistance program, village administrator of the Village of Monroeville, Ohio, and village administrator of Thornville, Ohio.

9:30 a.m. Jeff Thornton

Thornton was the city manager of Negaunee, population 4,700. He has served in that position from March 2011 to March 2017. He was previously a chief administrative officer from 2005 to 2009 for Alpena County, pop. 29,000.

*In a previous article, the writer incorrectly stated Thornton was currently the manager of Negaunee. The Allegan County News regrets the error.

12:15 p.m. Michael “Mitch” Mitchell

Mitchell is currently village manager of Colon, pop. 1,200. He has served in that position since March 2017.

His previous experience includes manager and harbormaster for the City of New Buffalo, manager for the City of Hillsdale, village manager of Jonesville; and manager, police chief and zoning administrator of the Village of Roscommon.