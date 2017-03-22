Public has splash pad conversation

About 40 Allegan residents weighed in on a splash pad design and what to do with parking spaces at Riverfront Park.

A Riverfront Park input session was at Griswold Auditorium on Tuesday, March 21. City manager Joel Dye and riverfront engineer Tony McGhee received comments on desired amenities at the park and answered questions.

McGhee said a push was on to submit plans to add a splash pad into the riverfront project because of an April deadline for DNR Trust Fund grant applications. City Council will have a public hearing on the grant application at their March 27 meeting at 7 p.m.

While some questioned whether Jaycee Park would be a better location, McGhee said the city could not use voter-approved sinking fund dollars anywhere but the riverfront and during public input sessions in 2013, around 100 people indicated a community vision of a splash pad at the riverfront. He also said strategies for maximizing points for the competitive grant funding are all in place at that location.

While residents did not want to lose up to 40 parking spaces at the riverfront, a suggestion was made to reduce the size of the splash pad from accommodating 100 children to accommodating 45. Several also preferred the splash pad be built as an aesthetic water feature with lighted jet streams and sprays as opposed to an aquatic playground of mushroom and flower spouts.

McGhee said by using jet streams and sprays, the nozzles could be covered in the off-season and pedestrians and vendor trucks could utilize the 6-inch cement surface.

Others expressed a need for handicap accessibility and enough room for fire trucks. It was also acknowledged that it was the only access to the riverfront where people could drive down to it, look at the water and park, and eat lunch; however, if having to walk there it would no longer meet that need.

All agreed, it should not be used as a vehicle storage area as it has been used in the past.

Dye said the parking area is the riverfront's critical mass area and it is being underutilized as a parking lot. He said in a daily police traffic count, it's being reported only 10 to 13 vehicles a day are using the lot.

Preliminary drawings of the splash pad in the footprint of the parking area leave room for seven handicap parking places and anywhere from zero to five parking spaces for tenants.

Library director Ryan Deery said he likes to vision the riverfront's potential and parking spaces are not its potential; however, having a drive to drop off strollers and children was needed.

One resident said she would hate to see the riverfront turn into an amusement park. She wanted to keep the historic aspect with access for business.

Hanson Park behind the library between the kayak launch and the playground was also suggested as an alternative location. Council member Nancy Ingalsbee said that area had been suggested before and was determined not to have enough space available.

The green space between the Second Street Bridge and Mahan Park was also suggested as an alternative. McGhee said the city is holding on to that property for any potential commercial development that would add to the tax base if purchased.

Another suggestion was "to complete the circle" of the riverfront with a walking deck and bridge separate from M-89; however, that was estimated to cost $750,000.

The sinking fund has a little more than $100,000 the city plans to use as matching funds with up to a $350,000 trust fund grant to fund a splash pad.

Once the grant application is submitted it will take 15 to 18 months before a decision is made. More detailed plans can be worked out after the application is submitted, such as a winter skating rink, a fire pit or other added amenities. If the grant is not approved, alternative funding could include increment funding in next year's budget of $250,000 that includes the $100,000 from the sinking fund and adding more funding to the project the following year.

A pre-session meeting at 6 p.m. is held for discussion on ideas or issues with no vote on items prior to the 7 p.m. regular council meetings. The public hearing on the grant application is Monday, March 27, during the regular council meeting.

