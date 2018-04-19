Protect yourself against identity theft: Rep. Whiteford coordinates forum

State Rep. Mary Whiteford has scheduled a consumer education event in partnership with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to educate residents on identity theft.

The forum starts at 11 a.m. Friday, May 11, at the Perrigo Wellness Center, 490 Eastern Ave. in Allegan. It will feature information on protection against identity theft and what steps to take in the event you become a victim of this crime.

“As technology continues to become more and more prevalent in our lives, it’s important we provide the tools and knowledge people need to protect themselves and their personal information,” Whiteford said. “This forum will give people in the community a crash course on how to protect their information.”

There is no charge to attend. Please RSVP to Rep. Whiteford’s office by Friday, May 4. For more information, contact Rep. Whiteford’s office at (517) 373-0836 or by email at MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.