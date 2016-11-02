Prevention team talks marijuana lessons

After the Allegan City Council listened to a presentation by the West Michigan Enforcement Team and the Allegan County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition on how marijuana affects communities, Mayor Nancy Ingalsbee said it was the consensus of the council there was no interest to legalize medical marijuana sales in the city.

Michigan State Police Lt. Andy Fias, who heads the WEMET narcotics team, and Allegan County Community Mental Health prevention specialist Heidi Denton of ASAP presented data and statistics gathered to educate lawmakers on the subject.

Fias said Michigan is on the same path as Colorado where recreational marijuana was legalized in 2013 and retail marijuana businesses began operation in 2014.

Although Michigan’s legalization of recreational use did not make it on the ballot this year, new laws legalizing and regulating medical marijuana edibles and dispensaries will go into effect in Dec. 20, and recreational use will be making a comeback to the ballot in 2018. That’s why Fias said he visited Colorado—to experience lessons learned from being a pioneer in the billion-dollar industry.

“There’s nothing healthy about what was presented by the state and we shouldn’t just sit back and let it happen,” he said.

Fias said the No. 1 lesson learned was not to underestimate marijuana lobbyists.

“They’ve outspent the opposition $20 million to $450,000 or 44 to 1,” he said. “The Marijuana Policy Project has 500 investment groups waiting to legalize for a return on investment, which are storefronts selling ‘better products’—or high grade THC extract.”

While municipalities may think legalization will bring in tax revenues, it has brought in very little revenue, he said.

Colorado projected $130.2 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2013, actual revenues were $63,414,883, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

As of September 2016, it is about .5 percent of the state’s general fund budget although there were 322 retail recreational marijuana stores and 505 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, compared to 405 Starbucks and 225 McDonald’s.

Growers are allowed three grow cycles for 12 plants per patient and at one pound per plant that’s 36 pounds per patient which is equivalent to a 4-pack a day smoker or 88 marijuana cigarettes. Overages are being sold for $2,000 per pound, he said..

Another lesson is that marijuana isn’t the grade it used to be in the 1980s when its psychoactive ingredient THC was only 1.5 percent. That pales in comparison to the potency of today’s marijuana, which reached 12 percent in 2011 and is now approaching 30 percent. Fias said while marijuana is showing medical abilities for children with ADHD and seizures, that product is the Cannabidiol strain of marijuana that has no THC, therefore the market for the product is very small.

“THC has no medical value but that’s what sells,” he said.

Legalizing smokeless forms of marijuana in liquids or edibles, is allowing cardholders to have much more potent forms of the product, but the process of extracting THC is as flammable as a methamphetamine lab. THC extraction labs were the cause of 32 home explosions in Colorado in 2014, and since 2012, there was a 57 percent increase in marijuana-related emergency room visits.

Fias said less than 5 percent of people with cancer in Michigan have a medical marijuana card compared to 93 percent of cardholders using it for chronic pain.

“The majority of it is not for people who are dying or for children as proponents would like you to believe,” Fias said.

Denton of ASAP said she was originally hired by the county to help with the prevention of methamphetamine. She now focuses on teen prevention of all addictive drugs and said one in six teens become addicted to marijuana after trying it.

Other statistics Denton presented say that daily use of marijuana reduces a s person’s IQ by 6 to 8 points; 14 is the average age Allegan County youth start using marijuana; youth who use marijuana at least once a week are 72 percent more likely to be unemployed as an adult, 178 percent less likely to earn their college degree than non-users, 80 percent more likely to become welfare dependent by age 25, and will earn on average 23 percent less than non-users as an adult.

A survey of businesses in Allegan, Muskegon and Ottawa counties showed 35 percent report they have difficulty filling positions because applicants do not pass the drug test. In Allegan County, 93 percent of those tested positive for marijuana, an increase from 25 percent before the Michigan Medical Marijuana Law of 2008.

Respondents also reported marijuana use by employees contributes to increased absences, increased accidents, tardiness, job turnover and increased and worker’s compensation claims. Respondents in Allegan County reported the highest rates in these categories.

Allegan County Jail reports 7 percent of all bookings are for marijuana only.

Police chief Rick Hoyer said, “It’s a strain and drain on law enforcement, hospitals, businesses and resources and is being brought in under the cover of being legal but it’s a monster.”

Fias said for data and facts on the impact of the legalization of marijuana in Colorado to visit Rocky Mountain High Intensity Trafficking Area’s website at wwwrmhidta.org and click on “Reports.”

Denton said to dispel any myths and access information about substance use prevention, to visit ASAP’s website at TalkSooner.org, which emphasizes, “no matter how you feel about marijuana, it’s still bad for youth.”