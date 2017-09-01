Potential Elks Lodge buyer seeks tax break from city

After sitting idle since 2010, the old Elks Lodge at 701 Marshall St., in Allegan has a potential buyer who wants to continue its use as an events center.

Jim Ludema of Holland said his family would like to invest $100,000 to $150,000 to renovate the main level and once that is operational to reinvest in the upper floor.

Ludema and his family attended the Allegan City Council meeting Aug. 28, asking to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the property. While the current rehabilitation district is in the Downtown Development Authority district, a second district can be added to accommodate the building outside the DDA, said city manager Joel Dye.

Once a district is established, an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act certificate can be applied for owners to receive a tax freeze for up to 12 years.

A public hearing was set for the council’s next meeting on Sept. 25. At that time, council members will consider both the district and certificate requests.

Ludema said the family would like to have the main level completed by next summer if all goes according to plan. His parents, Ron and Linda Ludema are onboard with the project. They recently retired after 50 years of owning and operating the Tulip City Air Service in Holland. The Ludema’s daughter and son-in-law, who is a builder, are also in on the project.

Jim’s wife Nancy said the architecture is 1909 Greek classical revival and that’s what the building will be restored to represent.

“People see this building as an icon in the city of Allegan,” Ludema said.

The family is well aware of the ghost and gangster stories that are connected to the property that also served as the John Robinson Hospital.

Another story Ludema pointed out was that Marilla Griswold (who donated the Griswold Auditorium to Allegan) had a room on the upper level of the hospital that was willed to a family member—a request that landed in Supreme Court.

The building served as a hospital until 1948. The Elks Lodge purchased it in 1961. Sheila Dever of the Allegan Country Inn purchased the building in 2010. Dever attempted to renovate it as the Allegan Events Center but it fell into disrepair.

Ludema said purchase of the building was not contingent upon getting a tax certificate but said it would help. They are planning to use the main level for such events as class reunions, business meetings and wedding receptions.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.