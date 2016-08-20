Possible tornado hits county

A possible tornado touched down on 118th Avenue in Clyde Township bordering Valley Township at Round Lake at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The road was impassable as was 48th Street around Round Lake. Several homes were damaged or demolished as well as four to five trailers totaled. No injuries were reported in that area.

Clyde Township Fire Department's assistant chief Levi Morse said the extensive tree damage looked more like straight line winds; however, some trees didn't fit that wind pattern.

Morse said from 118th Street the path went straight north and hit Hamilton. Uprooted and snapped off trees littered 134th Avenue, 41st Street and damaged a few homes there.

Allegan Fire District assistant chief Matt Gillies and said he was busy along with the police chief at the Allegan County Fairgrounds showing hundreds of Fiber Festival-goers to safety. No one there was injured as the city was only hit by thunderstorms.

Tornado sirens across the county were activated about four times in the afternoon until the suspected tornado moved out of the county. Tornado warnings had been issued on TV. As of 4:15 p.m. Saturday, more than 1,700 residents in Allegan County were without power.