Home / Allegan County News / Possible tornado hits county

Possible tornado hits county

August 20, 2016 - 16:43
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom

A possible tornado touched down on 118th Avenue in Clyde Township bordering Valley Township at Round Lake at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The road was impassable as was 48th Street around Round Lake. Several homes were damaged or demolished as well as four to five trailers totaled. No injuries were reported in that area.
Clyde Township Fire Department's assistant chief Levi Morse said the extensive tree damage looked more like straight line winds; however, some trees didn't fit that wind pattern.
Morse said from 118th Street the path went straight north and hit Hamilton. Uprooted and snapped off trees littered 134th Avenue, 41st Street and damaged a few homes there.
Allegan Fire District assistant chief Matt Gillies and said he was busy along with the police chief at the Allegan County Fairgrounds showing hundreds of Fiber Festival-goers to safety. No one there was injured as the city was only hit by thunderstorms.
Tornado sirens across the county were activated about four times in the afternoon until the suspected tornado moved out of the county. Tornado warnings had been issued on TV. As of 4:15 p.m. Saturday, more than 1,700 residents in Allegan County were without power.

More photos are on Facebook.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
231 Trowbridge St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 417
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-685-9571

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here