Police: Tragic accident kills 1-year-old near Pullman

LEE TWP.--A 1-year-old boy was hit and killed east of Pullman after he stepped into the path of his grandfather’s pickup truck Saturday, April 1.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reports they responded to the crash at 7:30 p.m., just west of 48th Street along 106th Avenue.

They said they found Brentyn Allen Combs-Easterday unresponsive and not breathing; efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

A sheriff’s office press release said, “Brentyn was being supervised by his grandparents while his mother was at work. His grandmother was holding onto him as his grandfather got into his truck to leave when Brentyn broke away from his grandmother and was immediately struck by the vehicle travelling at a slow speed.”

The crash remains under investigation, though police currently say it “appears to be a tragic accident and no foul play is expected. Alcohol was not a factor.”

Lee Township Fire Department, Fennville Life EMS and West Michigan Air Care.