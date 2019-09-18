Police seek man suspected of offering ride to students at bus stop

UPDATE: Police say the person in the van came to the sheriff's office Wednesday, Sept. 18, afternoon, and the investigation has concluded there is no threat.

"After speaking with him and other witnesses in the van, it appears that there was a new bus driver for the route in the area," a press release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening said. "The bus driver was behind the normal pickup schedule and the operator of the van was letting the children know.

"The investigation has revealed that there is no threat to anyone in the area regarding the suspicious activity."

The sheriff’s office had been investigating after they were informed that a suspicious man was offering a ride to students as they waited for a bus in Allegan Township on Monday, Sept. 16, morning. The man reportedly approached several Allegan students at a bus stop on 113th Avenue near 26th Street at approximately 7 a.m.

The initial press release said, “The individual asked the kids if they needed a ride; the individual then left when the bus pulled up."

Police described the suspect as a white male in his mid-30s with a “blond-ish” goatee and wearing a white baseball cap. His vehicle was reported as a dark-colored minivan.