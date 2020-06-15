Police seek information on Clyde Township hit-and-run of 88-year-old

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Clyde Township that hospitalized an 88-year-old woman Saturday, June 13.

First responders with AMR Ambulance were called at 4:33 p.m. to help the woman and transport her to Holland Hospital.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the crash occurred on 117th Avenue west of 56th Street. Her injuries are consistent with having a vehicle strike her and evidence at the scene indicates a vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck the victim. Police said the crash may have left damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

As of Sunday, the victim’s name was not being released but she is in serious but stable condition.

The public is encouraged to share any information regarding the vehicle or driver with the sheriff’s office at (269) 673-0500 ext. 4355 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.