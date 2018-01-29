Police seek help locating stolen meds

After a stolen truck was apprehended east of Hamilton, police are seeking help recovering prescription medication that likely fell out of the vehicle.

Police in Walker said Monday, Jan. 22, a truck was stolen from a Meijer store in the city that morning, a 2013 yellow Penske rental truck. It contained prescription medications that were bound for pharmacy deliveries

Walker Detective Sgt. Bert Elliott said the driver took the truck nearly to South Haven before turning and heading generally north and east.

“The (Allegan County Sheriff’s Office) apprehended the driver near the area of 136th Avenue and 40th Street,” Elliott said. “The door wasn’t secure in the back, so about 10 plastic totes fell out along the way.”

As of Tuesday morning, he said nine of the blue totes had been recovered.

“It’s non-narcotic prescriptions, non-pseudoephedrine,” he said. “We believe he used a lot of back roads and took a bit of a circuitous route.”

Walker police are requesting that anyone who finds any property or prescription drugs related to this incident to contact them at (616) 791-6788 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.