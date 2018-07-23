Police seek help with Hamilton Mobil Mart armed robbery

HAMILTON—Police are looking for a person and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery at the Hamilton Mobil Mart.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, police were called about 6:45 a.m. Monday, July 23, after someone robbed the store, 3604 M-40, in Overisel Township.

Police said a weapon was involved but didn’t specify what kind.

The perpetrator is described as dark-skinned, 5 feet, 6 inches or 5 feet, 7 inches and about 140 pounds. He or she was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, facemask and Converse Chuck Taylor tennis shoes.

The vehicle used was a four-door silver car with a maroon hood, police said, and was last seen heading north away from Hamilton on a side street.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release they are working with the Holland Police Department because a similar incident happened earlier at the Holland Mobile Mart, 1122 Lincoln Ave., in Holland a bit earlier.

Police asked anyone with information on the person, robbery or car to contact sheriff’s Detective Chris Haverdink at (269) 673-0500 extension 4452, chaverdink@allegancounty.org or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.