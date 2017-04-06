Police seek help in finding man who perpetrated scam on logging company

UPDATE: "The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for tips received as a result of the press release.

"Detectives and Deputies were assisted by Allegan City Police in following up on a tip that has led to the arrest of two individuals, one male and one female, and the recovery of a portion of the money that was transferred from the victim logging company to the suspect.

"Names will not be released pending arraignment."

The original story:

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man using a fake name to scam a logging company.

The sheriff’s office said the man is wanted for questioning about a possible scam that happened Tuesday, March 28.

They said a man had told the company he was Steve Sandalford of Vicksburg and owned a piece of property he wanted logged, for which he provided paperwork that appeared to verify his ownership.

Police said, “After signing a contract with the subject, the logging company paid the subject a sum of cash and proceeded to begin work on the property.

“The real estate company for the true property owner noticed the work and confronted the logging company who at this point realized they had been scammed.”

The sheriff’s office said the man calling himself Sandalford told the loggers he was a military veteran who got preferential treatment on properties and loans and was “flipping properties after logging” to increase his income.

Something similar happened in Three Rivers earlier in March and the sheriff’s office said the man might have committed other scams recently around southwest Michigan. Detectives haven’t been able to verify whether anyone named Steve Sandalford exists.

The are seeking to talk to the man pictured in a video wearing a gray shirt with a crew cut who drives the white four-door passenger car pictured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Division at (269) 673-0500.