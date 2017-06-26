Home / hit and run / Police seek driver who killed bicyclist in Barry County hit and run

Police seek driver who killed bicyclist in Barry County hit and run

June 26, 2017 - 09:36

THORNAPPLE TWP.—Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a Middleville bicyclist.

Carla Marie Reiffer, 40, was killed Friday, June 23, when she was struck by a car near the intersection of Whitneyville Road and Parmalee Road. The Barry’s County Sheriff’s Office said Reiffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a car they believe was responsible and are seeking help. The car is described as a 1998 to 2004 Chrysler Concorde and it is believed to have front end damage.

Anyone with information Barry County Central Dispatch should call (269) 948-4800 ext 1, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 948-4801 or Silent Observer at (269) 948-3335.

