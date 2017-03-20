Police search for missing Saugatuck teen

SAUGATUCK—Police are searching for a 16-year-old Saugatuck teen they believe has left the state with a person she met online.

The Michigan State Police issued an endangered/missing advisory for Joy Dene Martin on Monday, March 20.

Martin is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with currently blond hair and with blue eyes. She has a diamond stud nose piercing.

State police said she left home voluntarily after corresponding with an unknown person on the KIK messenger app and may have left the state via a Greyhound bus. She is reported to have packed bags of clothes before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Wayland State Police Post at (269) 792-2213.