Home / I-196 / Police say man was drunk and high when we drove the wrong way on I-196

Police say man was drunk and high when we drove the wrong way on I-196

January 17, 2019 - 17:13

It took police more than one attempt to get a 23-year-old man to stop going the wrong way on I-196.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 2:54 a.m. and told a car was going the wrong way on I-196 in Ottawa County heading into Allegan County.

A deputy tried to stop the driver, who was going west in the eastbound lanes of I-196 but the driver passed that deputy who had his lights and siren on.

Other sheriff’s deputies reached the area and were able to get the driver to stop. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated and police said they believed he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana.

His name wasn’t released pending arraignment.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here