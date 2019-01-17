Police say man was drunk and high when we drove the wrong way on I-196

It took police more than one attempt to get a 23-year-old man to stop going the wrong way on I-196.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 2:54 a.m. and told a car was going the wrong way on I-196 in Ottawa County heading into Allegan County.

A deputy tried to stop the driver, who was going west in the eastbound lanes of I-196 but the driver passed that deputy who had his lights and siren on.

Other sheriff’s deputies reached the area and were able to get the driver to stop. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated and police said they believed he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana.

His name wasn’t released pending arraignment.