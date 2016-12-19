Police investigating body found in Saugatuck Township trailer park

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Saugatuck Township.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, to the playground of a trailer park where several children had seen what appeared to be a body.

When officers arrived they discovered the body of a 40-year-old woman lying in the snow who appeared to have been dead for some time.

The sheriff’s office said, “At this time the situation is being actively investigated and no further information will be released.

“An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday and the results of this examination should assist investigators in determining what occurred.”