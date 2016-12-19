Home / News / Police investigating body found in Saugatuck Township trailer park

Police investigating body found in Saugatuck Township trailer park

December 19, 2016 - 11:26

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Saugatuck Township.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, to the playground of a trailer park where several children had seen what appeared to be a body.

When officers arrived they discovered the body of a 40-year-old woman lying in the snow who appeared to have been dead for some time.

The sheriff’s office said, “At this time the situation is being actively investigated and no further information will be released.

“An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday and the results of this examination should assist investigators in determining what occurred.”

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
231 Trowbridge St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 417
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-685-9571

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here