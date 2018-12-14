Police identify woman killed in car-deer crash

A 27-year-old woman from Hastings lost her life after crashing into a deer on Monday, Dec. 3, at about 6 p.m. in Wayland Township.

Allegan County Central Dispatch received calls about a car in the ditch on 135th Avenue near 7th Street. An officer from Wayland City Police and a deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to find an unresponsive female.

The single vehicle crash was investigated by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team and determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck the deer.

The crash caused fatal injuries to Kendra Kaye, 27, of Hastings.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wayland City Police, Wayland Fire Department, Yankee Springs Fire Department, and Michigan State Police.