Police find mobile home stolen from Wayland Township

State police found a stolen mobile home Sunday, Dec. 3, in Silver Creek County Park.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were investigating the theft of the home, which was last seen being towed away from Tyler Road in Wayland Township.

Tips received after a new release was put out Sunday got troopers the location of the home and it was recovered from the park on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Police said the suspects have been identified and interviewed but had been arrested and the investigation was ongoing.

State police said the theft happened between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27 of the home, which is a 1992 Chariot Park Model and weighs 14,000 pounds. It has yellow siding and white trim and measures 10 feet by 40 feet.

Witness told state police they saw the home being towed away in evening on or around the evening of Monday, Nov. 27, and it was seen headed south at the intersection of 4th Street and 129th Avenue in Wayland Township.

Anyone who saw the mobile home being towed on the road or has any information is asked to call Trooper Blaine Bachman at (269) 509-2106 or the Wayland State Police Post at (269) 792-2213.