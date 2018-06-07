Police believe driver in Wayland Twp. crash had medical emergency

WAYLAND TWP—Michigan State Police are investigating a single-car crash on US-131 that severely injured a Kentwood man, Scott Maxim.

According to state police, the crash happened Monday, June 4, about 9:22 a.m. on southbound US-131 near the Wayland exit.

According to witnesses and investigation, Maxim’s car ran off the right side of the freeway and hit several trees. It appears he didn’t attempt to brake at any point during the crash.

Wayland first responders and Wayland Area EMS responded to the scene and AeroMed was called in to fly Maxim to Spectrum Health Center in Grand Rapids.

State police said the driver was wearing his seat belt and it appears the crash was caused by a medical emergency of some sort.

The crash is still being investigated.