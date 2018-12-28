Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police acted on a tip to arrest a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Allegan man.

The pedestrian, Edward J. Howell Jr., 45, was killed Saturday, Dec. 8, about 11:10 p.m. as he walked along the 3900 block of South Ninth Street in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said they contacted the driver Tuesday, Dec. 18. Police said the 21-year-old Kalamazoo female admitted in an interview she had driven the vehicle that evening. The day prior, police had seized the 2007 Pontiac Torrent, implicated by the debris at the crash site.

In a press release Dec. 19, sheriff deputies thanked the public for all their assistance.

The crash remains under investigation; anyone with any information about it is encouraged to contact them at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.