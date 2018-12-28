Home / Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office / Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run

December 28, 2018 - 11:53

Police acted on a tip to arrest a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Allegan man.

The pedestrian, Edward J. Howell Jr., 45, was killed Saturday, Dec. 8, about 11:10 p.m. as he walked along the 3900 block of South Ninth Street in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said they contacted the driver Tuesday, Dec. 18. Police said the 21-year-old Kalamazoo female admitted in an interview she had driven the vehicle that evening. The day prior, police had seized the 2007 Pontiac Torrent, implicated by the debris at the crash site.

In a press release Dec. 19, sheriff deputies thanked the public for all their assistance.

The crash remains under investigation; anyone with any information about it is encouraged to contact them at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here