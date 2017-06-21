Plea delayed again for Christian Neighbors embezzlement case

A plea hearing for a man accused of embezzlement from the Wayland Christian Neighbors Food Pantry has been delayed again.

Dale Alan Whittredge, 49, is charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee $20,000 or more and has completed a plea agreement with Allegan County prosecutors.

The agreement, according to court records, calls for Whittredge to plead guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for paying back everything he embezzled prior to the plea.

Establishing exactly what Whittredge is alleged to have embezzled has to happen before that can take place.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker granted the request of prosecutors and the defense to delay the plea hearing.

Allegan County assistant prosecuting attorney Myrene Koch said her office had received a multiple page document detailing some of the embezzlement on the previous Friday and defense attorney Paul Klein’s office hadn’t received it yet, so the delay was necessary.

Police and prosecutors allege that between 2014 and 2016, Whittredge used his position as treasurer of the food pantry to embezzle more than $22,000, allegedly using it pay personal bills and expenses. The food pantry has revamped its procedures since the embezzlement was discovered to ensure something similar couldn’t happen again.

Whittredge is now scheduled for a plea hearing Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.