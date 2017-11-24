Planning begins for Allegan school’s sinking fund

With voters passing Allegan Public Schools’ recent sinking fund proposal 661 to 587, school board members and administrators will finalize the priorities for the new revenue.

The 1-mill tax for five years will help fund projects such as replacing aging roofs and heating and cooling systems, repaving parking lots, replacing outdated computers and other classroom technology.

They have time. Projects won’t begin until 2019, as the funds will not be available until then.

District superintendent Kevin Harness said the tax will not be billed in most of the local municipalities until the winter 2018 tax bill.

“So, we won’t be collecting the majority of those taxes until February or March of 2019,” he said. “Allegan city and Otsego Township have summer tax bills, but the rest of the townships in the district do not.”

Harness said he was pleased with the proposal’s passage.

“We were very excited,” he said. “And we continue to be very grateful for the support from the community.”

He chalked the relatively small margin of passage—74 votes—to the fact that the district had never requested anything like it.

“This is the first time in my tenure we’ve asked for something like a sinking fund,” Harness said. “So, it’s a new concept for voters. Hopefully, when they see what we accomplish over the next five years, they’ll be pleased at how we’re utilizing the dollars they are giving to us.”

The millage will raise an estimated $498,127 in revenue for the school in its first year. That money will be saved in a sinking fund, designed to help pay for a variety of facility and maintenance needs. Harness said the money can carry over into multiple years if the district needs to save up for bigger-ticket items.

“Between now and 2019, when the funds become available, there will be a couple things happening,” he said.

Over the summer, the board and administration will prioritize needs.

He said, “Then we’ll be getting actual quotes for some of the work that needs to be accomplished. For the ballot, we got some estimates and did other estimates ourselves based on previous work. But bids are only good for a matter of a couple months, so we have to wait to get exact numbers until it’s closer to the project.”

Projects are tentatively slated for spring of 2019; that means the district will seek bids in fall 2018.

Items likely to be on the first year’s to-do list won’t necessarily be very visible to the public.

“I’m sure in Year 1, we’ll be getting more instructional computers for students and staff,” he said. The district already borrowed money to buy 1,230 Chrome books; the millage funds will help the district pay off that debt in three years.

State law recently changed to allow districts to be allowed to use the sinking funds for computers and technology devices.

The notebook computers are part of the district’s goal to have each student using their own computer at school. Utilizing fully web-based software, the Chromebooks are expected to be more rugged, easier to update and maintain and have better security.

Harness said, “We’ll also be getting some new or upgraded security cameras for the elementary schools to increase existing coverage.”

Pine Trails Elementary needs new heating and cooling upgrades; the high school needs new flooring tiles, especially in the science labs, and also a new control panel for the fire alarm system; and Dawson Elementary School needs a partial roof replacement at its southern end.

“These are not real flashy projects we’re talking about,” Harness said.

