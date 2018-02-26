Home / electrical outage / Planned electrical outage postponed

Planned electrical outage postponed

February 26, 2018 - 08:17

Consumers Energy postponed Saturday morning’s planned electrical interruption south of Allegan to focus on potential service issues related to West Michigan flooding.

The 2 a.m. interruption was to affect about 2,000 customers in portions of Allegan and VanBuren counties. The work will be rescheduled at a later time.

Due to widespread flooding across West Michigan the company determined it necessary to have additional employees available for potential electric interruptions to protect public safety.

